12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD stock moved upwards by 17.7% to $1.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Digital Ally DGLY stock moved upwards by 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares rose 10.36% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares rose 8.6% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Klaviyo KVYO shares rose 7.34% to $33.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.

Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 7.17% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Losers

Quantum QMCO shares declined by 17.2% to $7.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Veritone VERI shares decreased by 13.74% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.

MMTEC MTC shares decreased by 9.91% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

Zenvia ZENV stock decreased by 9.81% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 5.95% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW stock decreased by 5.94% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

