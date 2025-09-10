12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares increased by 159.2% to $1.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Vimeo VMEO shares rose 60.6% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $797.0 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 51.06% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Asset Entities ASST stock rose 45.22% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

Able View Global ABLV stock moved upwards by 22.12% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

Gray Media GTN stock increased by 20.19% to $12.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

QMMM Holdings QMMM shares decreased by 54.3% to $94.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.

HWH International HWH shares decreased by 27.34% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares fell 20.4% to $21.11. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million.

Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares declined by 17.04% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Globalstar GSAT shares decreased by 15.24% to $31.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

