12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock increased by 50.3% to $1.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares rose 43.33% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
- OFA OFAL stock moved upwards by 31.19% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares rose 28.1% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 25.52% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock increased by 22.07% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
Losers
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares fell 53.7% to $0.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares decreased by 29.84% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 28.48% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares fell 17.81% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 17.36% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Matrix Service MTRX stock declined by 14.5% to $12.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
