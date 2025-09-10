12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares moved upwards by 73.7% to $2.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 54.57% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock moved upwards by 42.17% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Oracle ORCL shares increased by 38.84% to $335.32. The company's market cap stands at $678.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock increased by 32.58% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Whitefiber WYFI stock moved upwards by 24.63% to $22.92. The company's market cap stands at $695.6 million.
Losers
- Synopsys SNPS shares declined by 35.9% to $387.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aeluma ALMU stock fell 18.63% to $14.81. The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares fell 16.41% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $284.7 million.
- FiEE FIEE stock declined by 15.21% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Rubrik RBRK shares declined by 15.2% to $83.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- U-BX Technology UBXG stock fell 14.15% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
