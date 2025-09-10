12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 318.3% to $15.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock rose 104.3% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares increased by 79.28% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock moved upwards by 16.79% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Amber International AMBR stock increased by 15.88% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $400.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Angi ANGI stock increased by 12.87% to $20.43. The company's market cap stands at $802.5 million.
Losers
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares fell 62.8% to $77.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares fell 13.5% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS stock fell 10.04% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares declined by 8.0% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD stock decreased by 5.37% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
