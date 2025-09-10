September 10, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 318.3% to $15.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST stock rose 104.3% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.
  • Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares increased by 79.28% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock moved upwards by 16.79% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Amber International AMBR stock increased by 15.88% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $400.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Angi ANGI stock increased by 12.87% to $20.43. The company's market cap stands at $802.5 million.

Losers

  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares fell 62.8% to $77.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR shares fell 13.5% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Gamehaus Holdings GMHS stock fell 10.04% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH shares declined by 8.0% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD stock decreased by 5.37% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$15.15309.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.34
Growth
18.65
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMBR Logo
AMBRAmber International Holding Ltd
$4.443.74%
ANGI Logo
ANGIAngi Inc
$20.4312.9%
ASST Logo
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$13.70118.2%
CPOP Logo
CPOPPop Culture Group Co Ltd
$1.42-1.39%
EDHL Logo
EDHLEverbright Digital Holding Ltd
$0.590536.7%
GMHS Logo
GMHSGamehaus Holdings Inc
$2.07-9.61%
KRKR Logo
KRKR36KR Holdings Inc
$7.36-13.6%
MITQ Logo
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$1.1117.9%
QMMM Logo
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$72.00-65.2%
TBH Logo
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$1.42-11.3%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.3038-6.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved