12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares increased by 239.0% to $2.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares increased by 64.82% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- EXoZymes EXOZ shares rose 30.95% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
- PMV Pharma PMVP shares rose 23.74% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock increased by 21.27% to $13.34. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock moved upwards by 20.61% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
Losers
- iSpecimen ISPC stock declined by 32.0% to $1.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Kindly MD NAKA stock fell 29.58% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell 12.6% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock declined by 12.51% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- BeOne Medicines ONC stock decreased by 12.09% to $308.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 billion.
- Actuate Therapeutics ACTU stock fell 11.87% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
