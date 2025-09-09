12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares increased by 8.85% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares increased by 6.66% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.
- Park Ha Biological Tech PHH stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND stock rose 6.05% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares rose 5.49% to $0.13.
Losers
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares fell 53.6% to $64.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.5 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY stock decreased by 11.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock fell 10.07% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock decreased by 9.56% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock declined by 7.19% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.9 million.
- J-Star Holding YMAT shares decreased by 6.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
