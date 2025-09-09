12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Neo-Concept International NCI shares increased by 8.85% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

shares increased by 8.85% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares increased by 6.66% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.

shares increased by 6.66% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million. Park Ha Biological Tech PHH stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Mynd.ai MYND stock rose 6.05% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

stock rose 6.05% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. Bollinger Innovations BINI shares rose 5.49% to $0.13.

Losers

Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares fell 53.6% to $64.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.5 million.

shares fell 53.6% to $64.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.5 million. Raytech Holding RAY stock decreased by 11.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

stock decreased by 11.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock fell 10.07% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

stock fell 10.07% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock decreased by 9.56% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

stock decreased by 9.56% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. Robo.ai AIIO stock declined by 7.19% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.9 million.

stock declined by 7.19% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.9 million. J-Star Holding YMAT shares decreased by 6.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.