12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares moved upwards by 118.6% to $2.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- 3 E Network MASK stock moved upwards by 53.0% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Oracle ORCL shares increased by 26.45% to $305.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock moved upwards by 21.5% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock increased by 11.34% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Methode Electronics MEI shares increased by 8.1% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Synopsys SNPS stock decreased by 14.0% to $520.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hitek Global HKIT shares fell 10.25% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Aeluma ALMU stock fell 10.11% to $16.36. The company's market cap stands at $281.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Taoping TAOP stock declined by 9.36% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock fell 7.66% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares declined by 6.59% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
