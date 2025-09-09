12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

iSpecimen ISPC shares increased by 80.7% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Tourmaline Bio TRML shares increased by 57.75% to $47.61. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.

Adagene ADAG stock rose 19.73% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock rose 16.26% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares increased by 15.92% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 15.12% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

PACS Group PACS stock declined by 31.3% to $7.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock declined by 29.72% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Abpro Hldgs ABP stock declined by 20.26% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Galecto GLTO stock fell 18.45% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

CDT Equity CDT shares fell 18.45% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Elutia ELUT stock decreased by 18.36% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.