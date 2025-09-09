September 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • iSpecimen ISPC shares increased by 80.7% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Tourmaline Bio TRML shares increased by 57.75% to $47.61. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.
  • Adagene ADAG stock rose 19.73% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock rose 16.26% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares increased by 15.92% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 15.12% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

  • PACS Group PACS stock declined by 31.3% to $7.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock declined by 29.72% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock declined by 20.26% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Galecto GLTO stock fell 18.45% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • CDT Equity CDT shares fell 18.45% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Elutia ELUT stock decreased by 18.36% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABP Logo
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.1732-20.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ADAG Logo
ADAGAdagene Inc
$2.8720.1%
CDT Logo
CDTCDT Equity Inc
$0.6450-19.1%
CYCN Logo
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$2.6215.9%
ELUT Logo
ELUTElutia Inc
$1.55-17.6%
GLTO Logo
GLTOGalecto Inc
$2.60-15.9%
ISPC Logo
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$1.4188.7%
PACS Logo
PACSPACS Group Inc
$7.50-33.7%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.437715.2%
SLXN Logo
SLXNSilexion Therapeutics Corp
$4.88-31.2%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.3812.2%
TRML Logo
TRMLTourmaline Bio Inc
$47.6257.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved