12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock moved upwards by 53.8% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 33.33% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock rose 31.55% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 21.8% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- WF International WXM stock moved upwards by 19.39% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 17.63% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 36.3% to $4.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH stock declined by 29.02% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Core & Main CNM shares declined by 25.13% to $49.86. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares declined by 24.26% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.5 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 24.23% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares decreased by 14.93% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
