12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. QMMM Holdings QMMM shares increased by 32.91% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 million.

shares increased by 32.91% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 million. GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 21.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. K Wave Media KWM stock increased by 15.28% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.

stock increased by 15.28% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million. Able View Global ABLV stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. Nexxen International NEXN stock rose 14.69% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $638.6 million.

Losers

shares fell 22.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. TNL Mediagene TNMG stock declined by 19.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

stock declined by 19.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. 36KR Holdings KRKR shares declined by 17.43% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

shares declined by 17.43% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 13.02% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

stock decreased by 13.02% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. MediaCo Holding MDIA stock fell 12.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.

stock fell 12.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. Sound Group SOGP shares fell 11.41% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.