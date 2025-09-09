September 9, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CTRL Group MCTR shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares increased by 32.91% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 million.
  • GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 21.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • K Wave Media KWM stock increased by 15.28% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.
  • Able View Global ABLV stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Nexxen International NEXN stock rose 14.69% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $638.6 million.

Losers

  • NFT MI shares fell 22.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock declined by 19.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR shares declined by 17.43% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 13.02% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA stock fell 12.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
  • Sound Group SOGP shares fell 11.41% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

