12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CTRL Group MCTR shares moved upwards by 38.0% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares increased by 32.91% to $14.98. The company's market cap stands at $644.7 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 21.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- K Wave Media KWM stock increased by 15.28% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.
- Able View Global ABLV stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Nexxen International NEXN stock rose 14.69% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $638.6 million.
Losers
- NFT MI shares fell 22.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock declined by 19.31% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares declined by 17.43% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 13.02% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock fell 12.0% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares fell 11.41% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$4.47-11.8%
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$2.887.46%
KRKR36KR Holdings Inc
$8.44-16.4%
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$2.40-0.83%
MCTRCTRL Group Ltd
$2.126.00%
MDIAMediaCo Holding Inc
$1.32-12.0%
MINFT Ltd
$3.37-21.4%
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$10.787.05%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$14.4127.9%
SOGPSound Group Inc
$20.68-12.0%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.31902.97%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.