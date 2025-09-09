12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 67.5% to $2.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.

Nebius Group NBIS stock moved upwards by 55.4% to $99.55. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion.

IREN IREN shares increased by 11.14% to $29.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares increased by 10.07% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 9.94% to $10.72. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

Whitefiber WYFI stock rose 9.31% to $17.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.2 million.

Losers

Taitron Components TAIT stock fell 19.4% to $2.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Universal Safety Products UUU shares fell 14.18% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Movano MOVE shares decreased by 13.39% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

SailPoint SAIL stock declined by 11.53% to $19.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Nvni Group NVNI stock fell 8.55% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

Neonode NEON stock declined by 6.81% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.

