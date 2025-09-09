12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 67.5% to $2.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
- Nebius Group NBIS stock moved upwards by 55.4% to $99.55. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion.
- IREN IREN shares increased by 11.14% to $29.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares increased by 10.07% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 9.94% to $10.72. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Whitefiber WYFI stock rose 9.31% to $17.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.2 million.
Losers
- Taitron Components TAIT stock fell 19.4% to $2.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares fell 14.18% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Movano MOVE shares decreased by 13.39% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- SailPoint SAIL stock declined by 11.53% to $19.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock fell 8.55% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Neonode NEON stock declined by 6.81% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
IRENIREN Ltd
$28.809.97%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.59
Growth
99.76
Quality
N/A
Value
6.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.7436-13.0%
NBISNebius Group NV
$99.0354.6%
NEONNeonode Inc
$4.55-6.19%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.5300-3.48%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$10.022.77%
SAILSailPoint Inc
$20.50-8.44%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.365.43%
TAITTaitron Components Inc
$2.83-19.4%
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$5.90-11.9%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$2.0768.3%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$17.499.31%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.