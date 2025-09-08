12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares moved upwards by 36.8% to $4.8 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 7.09% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Planet Image Intl YIBO shares increased by 6.31% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC stock increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
Losers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares fell 13.3% to $5.29 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 million.
- Planet Labs PL stock fell 12.84% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock decreased by 11.61% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 11.46% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO shares decreased by 10.64% to $18.32. The company's market cap stands at $574.1 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock fell 6.48% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
