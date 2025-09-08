12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IT Tech Packaging ITP stock moved upwards by 63.7% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares increased by 12.27% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Huadi International Group HUDI stock rose 10.92% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

China Natural Resources CHNR shares rose 8.99% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Bon Natural Life BON shares rose 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

shares rose 4.54% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Perpetua Resources PPTA stock increased by 4.37% to $18.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Losers

Millennium Group Intl MGIH stock fell 17.3% to $1.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Eightco Holdings OCTO shares decreased by 12.43% to $39.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

ZK International Group Co ZKIN shares fell 4.19% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Namib Minerals NAMM stock decreased by 3.52% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million.

Tantech Hldgs TANH shares fell 2.96% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Loop Industries LOOP shares decreased by 2.89% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million.

