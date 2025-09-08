12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 46.0% to $5.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.
- QuantumScape QS shares moved upwards by 19.26% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock rose 15.59% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 14.08% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares increased by 12.49% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- Playboy PLBY stock increased by 12.06% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.1 million.
Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 17.6% to $2.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Sono Group SSM stock declined by 17.07% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares fell 11.4% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Inspirato ISPO stock fell 8.55% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- FAT Brands FAT stock fell 6.92% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock decreased by 6.63% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.970012.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.69
Growth
4.74
Quality
N/A
Value
39.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$3.081.99%
FATFAT Brands Inc
$1.75-6.91%
HOURHour Loop Inc
$5.2644.1%
ISPOInspirato Inc
$2.98-5.70%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.2829-14.3%
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$4.9712.9%
PLBYPlayboy Inc
$1.9411.5%
PRTSCarParts.com Inc
$1.188.26%
QSQuantumScape Corp
$9.3118.8%
SSMSono Group NV
$11.98-17.2%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.30-19.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.