12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 46.0% to $5.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.

stock rose 46.0% to $5.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million. QuantumScape QS shares moved upwards by 19.26% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

shares moved upwards by 19.26% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. CarParts.com PRTS stock rose 15.59% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.

stock rose 15.59% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million. Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 14.08% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.08% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares increased by 12.49% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

shares increased by 12.49% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million. Playboy PLBY stock increased by 12.06% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.1 million.

Losers

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 17.6% to $2.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

stock declined by 17.6% to $2.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Sono Group SSM stock declined by 17.07% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

stock declined by 17.07% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares fell 11.4% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

shares fell 11.4% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. Inspirato ISPO stock fell 8.55% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

stock fell 8.55% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. FAT Brands FAT stock fell 6.92% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

stock fell 6.92% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million. Boqii Holding BQ stock decreased by 6.63% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.