12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Forward Industries FORD stock increased by 24.2% to $20.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

stock increased by 24.2% to $20.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 20.57% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.57% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares rose 15.99% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.

shares rose 15.99% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million. Oblong OBLG stock increased by 6.13% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

stock increased by 6.13% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. TON Strategy TONX shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.8 million. 3 E Network MASK stock increased by 4.99% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

BIO-key International BKYI stock fell 5.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

stock fell 5.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. Sphere 3D ANY stock fell 5.0% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

stock fell 5.0% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. Lightwave Logic LWLG shares fell 4.9% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.9 million.

shares fell 4.9% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.9 million. Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 4.88% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

shares declined by 4.88% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Weave Communications WEAV shares fell 4.39% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $583.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.