12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Forward Industries FORD stock increased by 24.2% to $20.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 20.57% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares rose 15.99% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock increased by 6.13% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- TON Strategy TONX shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.8 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock increased by 4.99% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- BIO-key International BKYI stock fell 5.5% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock decreased by 5.01% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Sphere 3D ANY stock fell 5.0% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares fell 4.9% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.9 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 4.88% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Weave Communications WEAV shares fell 4.39% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $583.9 million.
