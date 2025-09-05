12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 95.8% to $3.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 46.44% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 40.2% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Zumiez ZUMZ shares increased by 14.9% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares increased by 14.78% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $45.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.9 million.
Losers
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 35.5% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- BrilliA BRIA shares decreased by 26.27% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- Super X AI Technology SUPX stock fell 24.53% to $51.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock decreased by 22.48% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tron TRON stock declined by 20.0% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.
- Lululemon Athletica LULU shares decreased by 18.16% to $168.68. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRIABrilliA Inc
$3.16-23.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
72.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CURVTorrid Holdings Inc
$1.85-22.1%
HOURHour Loop Inc
$3.5085.5%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.2851-32.1%
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$168.64-18.2%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$45.4012.8%
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$3.6336.0%
SPWHSportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc
$3.3912.7%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$51.80-23.8%
TRONTron Inc
$2.81-19.7%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.7742.8%
ZUMZZumiez Inc
$21.3215.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.