12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 95.8% to $3.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 46.44% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 40.2% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Zumiez ZUMZ shares increased by 14.9% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares increased by 14.78% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $45.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.9 million.

Losers

707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 35.5% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

BrilliA BRIA shares decreased by 26.27% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.

Super X AI Technology SUPX stock fell 24.53% to $51.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Torrid Holdings CURV stock decreased by 22.48% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Tron TRON stock declined by 20.0% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.

Lululemon Athletica LULU shares decreased by 18.16% to $168.68. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.