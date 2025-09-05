12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock STRR shares increased by 335.5% to $9.28 during Friday's regular session.

Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares increased by 53.32% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

CEA Industries BNC shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $20.8. The company's market cap stands at $727.1 million.

Air T AIRT shares increased by 16.36% to $25.46.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

YY Group Holding YYGH shares fell 19.5% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 17.41% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares decreased by 15.31% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Planet Image Intl YIBO stock fell 14.02% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.

Argan AGX shares decreased by 12.76% to $207.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Quanex Building Prods NX shares declined by 12.49% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

