September 5, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Peraso PRSO shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $1.17 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 21.26% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares increased by 17.74% to $255.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares moved upwards by 17.05% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
  • American Bitcoin ABTC stock moved upwards by 15.75% to $7.42.
  • Canadian Solar CSIQ shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $11.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.5 million.

Losers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 62.6% to $0.11 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Neonode NEON shares declined by 16.08% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
  • Ambiq Micro AMBQ shares decreased by 12.82% to $35.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock fell 10.98% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 9.79% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • VirnetX Holding VHC shares decreased by 9.59% to $17.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

