12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Peraso PRSO shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $1.17 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 21.26% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares increased by 17.74% to $255.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares moved upwards by 17.05% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- American Bitcoin ABTC stock moved upwards by 15.75% to $7.42.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $11.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.5 million.
Losers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 62.6% to $0.11 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Neonode NEON shares declined by 16.08% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
- Ambiq Micro AMBQ shares decreased by 12.82% to $35.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock fell 10.98% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 9.79% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- VirnetX Holding VHC shares decreased by 9.59% to $17.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMBQAmbiq Micro Inc
$35.44-12.7%
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$0.8750-10.5%
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$11.1815.1%
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$255.6217.8%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.951316.2%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$2.5216.4%
NEONNeonode Inc
$5.22-15.3%
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.1844.1%
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$1.65-10.3%
VHCVirnetX Holding Corp
$18.94-2.87%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.1073-62.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.