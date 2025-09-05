12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 57.7% to $3.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Hour Loop HOUR shares rose 54.49% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

Live Ventures LIVE stock increased by 25.05% to $19.64. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Zeta Network Group ZNB shares increased by 14.69% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

Zumiez ZUMZ shares rose 9.15% to $20.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 6.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Losers

Lululemon Athletica LULU shares decreased by 19.6% to $165.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

BrilliA BRIA stock fell 17.35% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.

Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 15.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock fell 15.01% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Tron TRON shares fell 10.0% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.

Neo-Concept International NCI stock decreased by 9.86% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

