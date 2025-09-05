12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 12.5% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares increased by 7.92% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- OFA OFAL stock rose 7.16% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Masonglory MSGY shares increased by 6.81% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.3 million.
- Air T AIRT stock moved upwards by 6.71% to $23.35.
- Solidion Technology STI stock rose 6.41% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
Losers
- Quanex Building Prods NX shares fell 17.6% to $17.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 12.4% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 11.84% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 9.81% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ stock declined by 9.78% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares declined by 7.67% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
