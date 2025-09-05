12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Peraso PRSO stock increased by 69.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Braze BRZE shares rose 22.27% to $33.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares increased by 15.85% to $251.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Roadzen RDZN shares increased by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 12.03% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Broadcom AVGO shares increased by 11.92% to $342.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 trillion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 67.2% to $0.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- RF Industries RFIL shares fell 12.72% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 9.96% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 6.64% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock fell 5.77% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Ambiq Micro AMBQ stock decreased by 5.43% to $38.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMBQAmbiq Micro Inc
$37.94-6.53%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
18.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$0.9500-2.79%
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$339.5012.3%
BRZEBraze Inc
$33.4020.8%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.74670.47%
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$252.6015.2%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.3100-5.89%
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.2755.3%
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$0.99995.25%
RFILRF Industries Ltd
$6.21-12.7%
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$2.48-4.62%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.1389-51.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.