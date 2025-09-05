12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Peraso PRSO stock increased by 69.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Braze BRZE shares rose 22.27% to $33.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Guidewire Software GWRE shares increased by 15.85% to $251.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Roadzen RDZN shares increased by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 12.03% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Broadcom AVGO shares increased by 11.92% to $342.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 trillion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 67.2% to $0.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

RF Industries RFIL shares fell 12.72% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 9.96% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.

Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 6.64% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Siyata Mobile SYTA stock fell 5.77% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

Ambiq Micro AMBQ stock decreased by 5.43% to $38.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

