12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- iSpecimen ISPC shares rose 52.4% to $1.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Mobile-health Network MNDR stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Fortress Biotech FBIO shares moved upwards by 7.03% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
- Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock rose 6.88% to $10.71. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Hyperfine HYPR shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
Losers
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares declined by 13.2% to $4.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Phreesia PHR stock decreased by 11.89% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock declined by 6.57% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO shares fell 6.26% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million.
- Cencora COR stock fell 6.05% to $275.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 billion.
- Predictive Oncology POAI stock declined by 5.97% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
