12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BrilliA BRIA shares moved upwards by 71.9% to $4.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- Zeta Network Group ZNB stock increased by 70.07% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock moved upwards by 47.87% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares rose 34.95% to $18.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares rose 33.59% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 30.7% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
Losers
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock declined by 49.2% to $0.39 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares fell 27.43% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock decreased by 22.47% to $34.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares fell 20.89% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock fell 18.49% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY stock decreased by 17.71% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
