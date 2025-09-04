12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VirnetX Holding VHC shares increased by 22.2% to $18.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.

shares increased by 22.2% to $18.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million. SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 21.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. Ciena CIEN stock moved upwards by 17.66% to $111.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 17.66% to $111.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. SmartKem SMTK stock increased by 16.37% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

stock increased by 16.37% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. 3 E Network MASK stock moved upwards by 15.88% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 15.88% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. SanDisk SNDK shares moved upwards by 12.27% to $59.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.

Losers

Neonode NEON shares decreased by 69.0% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million.

shares decreased by 69.0% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million. Endava DAVA stock fell 29.91% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $854.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 29.91% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $854.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Next Technology Holding NXTT shares fell 27.65% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

shares fell 27.65% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million. Figma FIG stock declined by 18.0% to $55.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 18.0% to $55.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. American Bitcoin ABTC stock declined by 17.29% to $6.65.

stock declined by 17.29% to $6.65. Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares declined by 16.76% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.