12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VirnetX Holding VHC shares increased by 22.2% to $18.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 21.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Ciena CIEN stock moved upwards by 17.66% to $111.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SmartKem SMTK stock increased by 16.37% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock moved upwards by 15.88% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- SanDisk SNDK shares moved upwards by 12.27% to $59.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
Losers
- Neonode NEON shares decreased by 69.0% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million.
- Endava DAVA stock fell 29.91% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $854.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares fell 27.65% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
- Figma FIG stock declined by 18.0% to $55.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Bitcoin ABTC stock declined by 17.29% to $6.65.
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP shares declined by 16.76% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CIENCiena Corp
$111.4317.5%
DAVAEndava PLC
$10.16-29.3%
FIGFigma Inc
$55.87-18.0%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.64000.79%
NEONNeonode Inc
$6.59-69.4%
NTIPNetwork-1 Technologies Inc
$1.58-16.8%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$0.1840-28.6%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.3919.8%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.8047.5%
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$59.4612.2%
VHCVirnetX Holding Corp
$17.1314.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.