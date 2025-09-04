12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BrilliA BRIA shares increased by 105.1% to $5.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Zeta Network Group ZNB stock increased by 70.07% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Vestand VSTD stock increased by 28.75% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock increased by 26.65% to $17.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock moved upwards by 17.77% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Shoe Carnival SCVL stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $24.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock decreased by 23.5% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock fell 21.43% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Caleres CAL shares fell 16.39% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 16.12% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock decreased by 13.45% to $38.65. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock fell 9.95% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $338.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$17.2526.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.35
Growth
89.41
Quality
35.21
Value
86.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BRIABrilliA Inc
$5.16101.6%
CALCaleres Inc
$13.50-9.70%
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.2100-14.1%
CRMTAmerica's Car-Mart Inc
$38.89-12.9%
FLWS1-800-Flowers.com Inc
$4.70-11.8%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.5984-21.2%
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.13-19.3%
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$2.0513.9%
SCVLShoe Carnival Inc
$23.378.55%
VSTDVestand Inc
$1.48-3.27%
ZNBZeta Network Group
$2.2161.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.