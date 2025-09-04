12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BrilliA BRIA shares increased by 105.1% to $5.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.

Zeta Network Group ZNB stock increased by 70.07% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Vestand VSTD stock increased by 28.75% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock increased by 26.65% to $17.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Neo-Concept International NCI stock moved upwards by 17.77% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Shoe Carnival SCVL stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $24.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock decreased by 23.5% to $0.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Lead Real Estate Co LRE stock fell 21.43% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Caleres CAL shares fell 16.39% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $502.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 16.12% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

America's Car-Mart CRMT stock decreased by 13.45% to $38.65. The company's market cap stands at $369.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock fell 9.95% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $338.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.