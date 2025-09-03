12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.
- Token Cat TC shares increased by 6.41% to $13.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- NFT MI shares rose 5.21% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Cineverse CNVS stock rose 5.12% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
Losers
- Snail SNAL stock fell 5.7% to $0.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 5.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock fell 3.94% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock fell 3.15% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$1.714.27%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.85
Growth
21.93
Quality
N/A
Value
90.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CNVSCineverse Corp
$3.71-8.40%
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$2.30-11.9%
FLNTFluent Inc
$2.10-4.11%
GMGIGolden Matrix Group Inc
$1.099.70%
INTJIntelligent Group Ltd
$0.681119.4%
MINFT Ltd
Not Available-%
SNALSnail Inc
$0.8203-6.03%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$1.80-1.64%
TCToken Cat Ltd
$13.617.36%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.3959-7.48%
UNITUniti Group Inc
$5.850.34%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.