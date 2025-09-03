September 3, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.
  • Token Cat TC shares increased by 6.41% to $13.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • NFT MI shares rose 5.21% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Cineverse CNVS stock rose 5.12% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

  • Snail SNAL stock fell 5.7% to $0.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 5.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • Fluent FLNT shares declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Intelligent Group INTJ stock fell 3.94% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  Uniti Group UNIT stock fell 3.15% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

