12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million. Token Cat TC shares increased by 6.41% to $13.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

shares increased by 6.41% to $13.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. NFT MI shares rose 5.21% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

shares rose 5.21% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Cineverse CNVS stock rose 5.12% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million.

stock rose 5.12% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.2 million. TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

Snail SNAL stock fell 5.7% to $0.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

stock fell 5.7% to $0.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 5.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

stock declined by 5.09% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. Fluent FLNT shares declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

shares declined by 4.11% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million. Intelligent Group INTJ stock fell 3.94% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

stock fell 3.94% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

stock fell 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million. Uniti Group UNIT stock fell 3.15% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.