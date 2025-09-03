12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 21.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Edap TMS EDAP stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock increased by 6.95% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 6.78% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA shares rose 6.39% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $510.8 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares increased by 6.31% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
Losers
- Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP stock declined by 20.0% to $2.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 14.39% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares declined by 11.38% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock decreased by 8.45% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares declined by 6.57% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares declined by 6.22% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLMApollomics Inc
$4.7212.1%
ARMPArmata Pharmaceuticals Inc
Not Available-%
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$8.00-11.6%
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.530222.3%
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$5.40-6.56%
EDAPEdap TMS SA
$2.956.88%
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$4.266.50%
PTHLPheton Holdings Ltd
$1.0017.6%
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.3810-6.57%
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.1117.2%
ZVRAZevra Therapeutics Inc
$9.494.29%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.