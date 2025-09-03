12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 21.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.

Edap TMS EDAP stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock increased by 6.95% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.

Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 6.78% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA shares rose 6.39% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $510.8 million.

Pheton Holdings PTHL shares increased by 6.31% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Losers

Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP stock declined by 20.0% to $2.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.

Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 14.39% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Theriva Biologics TOVX shares declined by 11.38% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock decreased by 8.45% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares declined by 6.57% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.

Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares declined by 6.22% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

