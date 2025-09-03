12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares rose 28.8% to $0.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Velo3D VELO shares rose 9.11% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock increased by 6.76% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

374Water SCWO shares increased by 6.06% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares increased by 4.46% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares increased by 4.28% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $907.8 million.

Losers

C3is CISS stock fell 15.0% to $2.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

New Century Logistics NCEW stock fell 12.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 10.15% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Solidion Technology STI stock fell 10.13% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN stock declined by 6.78% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Nuburu BURU shares fell 5.95% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

