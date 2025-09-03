12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares increased by 15.0% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock increased by 10.78% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Rail Vision RVSN stock rose 6.76% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Credo Technology Group CRDO stock rose 6.59% to $133.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Myseum MYSE stock increased by 5.85% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
Losers
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP stock decreased by 20.0% to $1.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- Figma FIG stock decreased by 11.06% to $60.6. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Locafy LCFY shares declined by 11.04% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- C3.ai AI stock declined by 10.26% to $14.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GitLab GTLB shares declined by 9.24% to $42.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Electro-Sensors ELSE shares declined by 4.96% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIC3.ai Inc
$14.95-11.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.68
Growth
21.73
Quality
N/A
Value
59.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$133.807.67%
DUOTDuos Technologies Group Inc
$6.371.92%
ELSEElectro-Sensors Inc
$4.60-0.90%
FIGFigma Inc
$61.26-6.57%
GTLBGitLab Inc
$42.50-10.9%
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$1.1326.4%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$4.9020.4%
MYSEMyseum Inc
$1.991.53%
NTIPNetwork-1 Technologies Inc
$1.530.66%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$0.2539-0.12%
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.37502.18%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.