12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Next Technology Holding NXTT shares increased by 15.0% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.

Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock increased by 10.78% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Rail Vision RVSN stock rose 6.76% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Credo Technology Group CRDO stock rose 6.59% to $133.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Myseum MYSE stock increased by 5.85% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Losers

Network-1 Technologies NTIP stock decreased by 20.0% to $1.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.

Figma FIG stock decreased by 11.06% to $60.6. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Locafy LCFY shares declined by 11.04% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

C3.ai AI stock declined by 10.26% to $14.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

GitLab GTLB shares declined by 9.24% to $42.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Electro-Sensors ELSE shares declined by 4.96% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

