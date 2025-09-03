12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS stock increased by 25.9% to $28.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares moved upwards by 23.5% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- VivoSim Labs VIVS shares rose 22.22% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock moved upwards by 18.96% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock increased by 17.82% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Korro Bio KRRO stock rose 16.55% to $25.88. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
Losers
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock declined by 27.7% to $2.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares decreased by 21.26% to $7.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- ALT5 Sigma ALTS shares fell 16.76% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.5 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 16.6% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Cosciens Biopharma CSCI stock decreased by 16.56% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Candel Therapeutics CADL stock fell 15.19% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.6 million.
