12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 89.8% to $0.77 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock rose 83.1% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA stock increased by 14.18% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.
- NuScale Power SMR shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $42.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- Electrovaya ELVA stock rose 12.32% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $230.9 million.
Losers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares fell 23.4% to $1.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 12.5% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares decreased by 12.48% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH stock declined by 12.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
- INLIF INLF stock declined by 11.97% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Cycurion CYCU shares declined by 11.84% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
