12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Locafy LCFY stock moved upwards by 31.9% to $5.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Focus Universal FCUV shares rose 28.94% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

LightPath Technologies LPTH shares increased by 22.68% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million.

Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 18.33% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

UTStarcom Holdings UTSI stock moved upwards by 17.72% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

VirnetX Holding VHC shares rose 13.63% to $15.91. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 million.

Losers

Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares fell 35.0% to $2.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock fell 23.81% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 21.57% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 15.18% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Mobix Labs MOBX stock fell 12.4% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

U-BX Technology UBXG stock fell 10.78% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.