12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SINTX Technologies SINT stock rose 22.5% to $5.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock increased by 17.05% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.

Akanda AKAN shares moved upwards by 15.05% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 12.36% to $9.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Check-Cap CHEK shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD stock increased by 9.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock decreased by 20.2% to $7.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares fell 16.97% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT stock declined by 15.49% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Zentek ZTEK stock declined by 13.61% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 11.44% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares declined by 11.33% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.