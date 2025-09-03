September 3, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock rose 22.5% to $5.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock increased by 17.05% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.
  • Akanda AKAN shares moved upwards by 15.05% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 12.36% to $9.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Check-Cap CHEK shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock increased by 9.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock decreased by 20.2% to $7.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares fell 16.97% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Purple Biotech PPBT stock declined by 15.49% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Zentek ZTEK stock declined by 13.61% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 11.44% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares declined by 11.33% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

