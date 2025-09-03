12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 125.0% to $7.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 30.75% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN stock increased by 18.56% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Brenmiller Energy BNRG shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Rain Enhancement RAIN stock increased by 9.13% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Losers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 13.2% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Cycurion CYCU shares fell 12.25% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 7.13% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock declined by 6.46% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

Quhuo QH stock declined by 6.24% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.

DSS DSS shares fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.