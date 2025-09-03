September 3, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 125.0% to $7.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 30.75% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN stock increased by 18.56% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy BNRG shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN stock increased by 9.13% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Losers

  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 13.2% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Cycurion CYCU shares fell 12.25% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 7.13% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock declined by 6.46% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock declined by 6.24% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.
  • DSS DSS shares fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNRG Logo
BNRGBrenmiller Energy Ltd
$2.105.00%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BURU Logo
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.203925.9%
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.2173-10.1%
DSS Logo
DSSDSS Inc
$1.13-2.59%
HCAI Logo
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$0.6681-4.58%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$8.3319.9%
QH Logo
QHQuhuo Ltd
$4.66-6.24%
RAIN Logo
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$4.789.13%
SNTG Logo
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$1.65-13.2%
STI Logo
STISolidion Technology Inc
$7.40125.6%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.475317.8%
ZONE Logo
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$3.00-7.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved