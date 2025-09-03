September 3, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Locafy LCFY stock moved upwards by 76.8% to $7.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Urgently ULY stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 12.04% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Rail Vision RVSN shares rose 8.2% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares rose 7.16% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares increased by 7.06% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Losers

  • SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 17.2% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares declined by 9.29% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE stock declined by 4.77% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Universal Safety Products UUU stock fell 4.33% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Cyngn CYN shares declined by 4.04% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares decreased by 3.66% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

