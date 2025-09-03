12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY stock moved upwards by 76.8% to $7.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Urgently ULY stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 12.04% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares rose 8.2% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- AEye LIDR shares rose 7.16% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 7.06% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
Losers
- SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 17.2% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares declined by 9.29% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock declined by 4.77% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU stock fell 4.33% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares declined by 4.04% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares decreased by 3.66% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.4450-2.58%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.44
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
73.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CYNCyngn Inc
$5.220.19%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.7140-%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$3.01-9.88%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$3.79-6.88%
LIDRAEye Inc
$2.79-%
OBLGOblong Inc
$3.014.15%
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.38003.54%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.17-19.3%
ULYUrgently Inc
$4.5614.0%
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$5.46-5.54%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.33614.61%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.