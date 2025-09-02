September 2, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • HWH International HWH shares rose 11.2% to $5.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Alphabet GOOGL shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $229.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 trillion.
  • Alphabet GOOG shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $229.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 trillion.
  • Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 4.92% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock rose 4.73% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • K Wave Media KWM stock moved upwards by 2.81% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million.

Losers

  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares decreased by 6.8% to $2.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • PodcastOne PODC stock declined by 5.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Intelligent Group INTJ shares declined by 4.85% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Kartoon Studios TOON shares fell 3.67% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock decreased by 3.45% to $8.41. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.
  Sound Group SOGP shares decreased by 2.93% to $21.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

