12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 7.0% to $2.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

Pulmonx LUNG shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.

Sera Prognostics SERA stock increased by 6.3% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.

Upstream Bio UPB shares rose 6.12% to $21.5. The company's market cap stands at $923.4 million.

OmniAb OABI stock increased by 5.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.3 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares increased by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.

Losers

Bruker BRKR shares decreased by 9.1% to $30.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell 6.72% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Predictive Oncology POAI stock declined by 6.33% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock declined by 5.64% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares fell 5.5% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Citius Oncology CTOR shares declined by 5.48% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $170.0 million.

