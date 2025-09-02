12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 7.0% to $2.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Pulmonx LUNG shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA stock increased by 6.3% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.
- Upstream Bio UPB shares rose 6.12% to $21.5. The company's market cap stands at $923.4 million.
- OmniAb OABI stock increased by 5.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.3 million.
- ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares increased by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
Losers
- Bruker BRKR shares decreased by 9.1% to $30.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell 6.72% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Predictive Oncology POAI stock declined by 6.33% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock declined by 5.64% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares fell 5.5% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares declined by 5.48% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $170.0 million.
