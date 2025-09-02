12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Solidion Technology STI shares moved upwards by 28.1% to $4.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 18.9% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 18.12% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock rose 5.93% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock increased by 5.24% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock increased by 4.95% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- FBS Global FBGL stock decreased by 7.1% to $0.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Planet Image Intl YIBO stock decreased by 6.67% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock fell 6.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- PS International Group PSIG shares decreased by 6.09% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Ten-League International TLIH shares fell 5.71% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 5.27% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
