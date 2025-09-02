12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 5.8% to $0.34 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares moved upwards by 5.16% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
- Neonode NEON stock increased by 4.86% to $21.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.9 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT stock rose 4.25% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU stock increased by 3.97% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 4.7% to $0.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares fell 4.57% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE stock decreased by 4.12% to $127.1. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
- Wearable Devices WLDS stock declined by 4.09% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 3.18% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- RF Industries RFIL shares fell 3.15% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
