12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • HWH International HWH stock rose 309.7% to $5.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Sound Group SOGP shares rose 58.85% to $19.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH stock increased by 20.91% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM stock increased by 17.59% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $303.1 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME stock moved upwards by 17.03% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.1 million.

Losers

  • Cineverse CNVS stock fell 19.1% to $3.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 14.83% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM shares decreased by 13.87% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $310.2 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock declined by 12.95% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 11.21% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
  Tryhard Holdings THH shares declined by 9.95% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

