12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- HWH International HWH stock rose 309.7% to $5.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares rose 58.85% to $19.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock increased by 20.91% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock increased by 17.59% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $303.1 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock moved upwards by 17.03% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.1 million.
Losers
- Cineverse CNVS stock fell 19.1% to $3.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 14.83% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares decreased by 13.87% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $310.2 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock declined by 12.95% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 11.21% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- Tryhard Holdings THH shares declined by 9.95% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$4.8412.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.78
Growth
4.04
Quality
N/A
Value
4.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CNVSCineverse Corp
$3.90-20.3%
HWHHWH International Inc
$5.84305.6%
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$2.12-12.0%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$6.1816.6%
SDMSmart Digital Group Ltd
$10.07-13.3%
SOGPSound Group Inc
$21.6080.2%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$1.7920.9%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$0.9183-15.0%
THHTryhard Holdings Ltd
$4.89-9.94%
TRUGTruGolf Holdings Inc
$3.63-12.9%
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$2.00-10.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.