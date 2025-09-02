12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares increased by 108.5% to $0.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS shares rose 86.36% to $28.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Cytokinetics CYTK stock rose 39.0% to $49.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

United Therapeutics UTHR stock rose 34.82% to $410.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS shares moved upwards by 32.66% to $56.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.

Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares moved upwards by 25.89% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.

Losers

Celularity CELU shares fell 36.0% to $2.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Tectonic Therapeutic TECX stock decreased by 32.52% to $17.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.9 million.

ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock decreased by 28.88% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $958.2 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT shares decreased by 23.87% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA shares declined by 18.57% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million.

Canopy Growth CGC stock fell 15.9% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.