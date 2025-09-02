12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares increased by 108.5% to $0.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS shares rose 86.36% to $28.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cytokinetics CYTK stock rose 39.0% to $49.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- United Therapeutics UTHR stock rose 34.82% to $410.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS shares moved upwards by 32.66% to $56.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares moved upwards by 25.89% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
Losers
- Celularity CELU shares fell 36.0% to $2.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tectonic Therapeutic TECX stock decreased by 32.52% to $17.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.9 million.
- ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock decreased by 28.88% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $958.2 million.
- Purple Biotech PPBT shares decreased by 23.87% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA shares declined by 18.57% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million.
- Canopy Growth CGC stock fell 15.9% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$5.54-29.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.86
Growth
7.97
Quality
N/A
Value
21.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.4427105.9%
CELUCelularity Inc
$2.49-36.8%
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.52-15.6%
CYTKCytokinetics Inc
$48.6937.8%
IONSIonis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$56.5932.7%
IPAImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
$1.89-20.3%
MLYSMineralys Therapeutics Inc
$28.6084.8%
PPBTPurple Biotech Ltd
$1.53-23.1%
RLMDRelmada Therapeutics Inc
$1.4529.6%
TECXTectonic Therapeutic Inc
$17.16-32.8%
UTHRUnited Therapeutics Corp
$413.3335.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.