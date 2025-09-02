12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cycurion CYCU stock moved upwards by 22.2% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Zooz Power ZOOZ shares increased by 19.75% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares rose 19.13% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $4.52.

TELUS Intl TIXT shares moved upwards by 15.33% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Northann NCL stock rose 15.19% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Losers

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 51.0% to $3.36 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock declined by 38.81% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT stock declined by 27.31% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 25.09% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

YY Group Holding YYGH stock decreased by 19.93% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.

High-Trend International HTCO shares decreased by 17.0% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

