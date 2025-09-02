12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SmartKem SMTK shares moved upwards by 139.1% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 21.6% to $0.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million.

Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 11.86% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.