12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SmartKem SMTK shares moved upwards by 139.1% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock rose 76.27% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU stock increased by 74.84% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares moved upwards by 32.92% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK shares moved upwards by 27.1% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock rose 18.64% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 21.6% to $0.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 21.5% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Movano MOVE shares fell 17.74% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights GENVR stock decreased by 14.35% to $8.12.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares declined by 12.21% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 11.86% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
