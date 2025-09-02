11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 8.0% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises HOVNP shares rose 5.52% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- Aterian ATER stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares decreased by 14.3% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 10.35% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Gogoro GGR shares declined by 8.03% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
- Full House Resorts FLL shares fell 7.93% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.1 million.
- AsiaStrategy SORA stock declined by 6.82% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 6.76% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
