11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares decreased by 14.3% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.

stock declined by 6.82% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million. QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 6.76% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.