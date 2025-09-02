September 2, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 142.7% to $0.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • United Therapeutics UTHR stock rose 42.45% to $434.16. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.
  • Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS shares moved upwards by 39.59% to $21.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares moved upwards by 37.9% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • MannKind MNKD stock rose 31.15% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Cytokinetics CYTK shares increased by 27.37% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Losers

  • Tectonic Therapeutic TECX stock fell 21.7% to $19.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $477.9 million.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock decreased by 19.26% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Inventiva IVA stock fell 15.51% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.9 million.
  • ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock declined by 15.36% to $6.67. The company's market cap stands at $958.2 million.
  • Celularity CELU shares declined by 13.19% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • Canopy Growth CGC shares decreased by 12.23% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $561.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

