12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock rose 20.4% to $4.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 17.17% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 15.36% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • TELUS Intl TIXT shares rose 14.43% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC shares rose 13.67% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC stock moved upwards by 11.87% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 15.8% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 14.8% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Jet AI JTAI shares declined by 8.07% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Stardust Power SDST stock declined by 7.8% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

