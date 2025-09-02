12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock rose 20.4% to $4.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

stock rose 20.4% to $4.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 17.17% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

shares rose 17.17% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 15.36% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

shares increased by 15.36% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. TELUS Intl TIXT shares rose 14.43% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares rose 14.43% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Frontier Group Holdings ULCC shares rose 13.67% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

shares rose 13.67% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock moved upwards by 11.87% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million.

Losers

Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 15.8% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

stock fell 15.8% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 14.8% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

shares declined by 14.8% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Jet AI JTAI shares declined by 8.07% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

shares declined by 8.07% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Stardust Power SDST stock declined by 7.8% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

stock declined by 7.8% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.