12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock rose 20.4% to $4.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 17.17% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 15.36% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- TELUS Intl TIXT shares rose 14.43% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC shares rose 13.67% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock moved upwards by 11.87% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 15.8% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 14.8% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Jet AI JTAI shares declined by 8.07% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Stardust Power SDST stock declined by 7.8% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADNAdvent Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.27-4.90%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.31
Growth
0.06
Quality
N/A
Value
4.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.75203.67%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.10-8.33%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$4.89-17.7%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$3.90-4.88%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$5.60-16.3%
JTAIJet AI Inc
$3.19-8.07%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.21-7.63%
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$0.4011-0.12%
TIXTTELUS International (Cda) Inc
$4.4414.4%
TTECTTEC Holdings Inc
$3.79-%
ULCCFrontier Group Holdings Inc
$5.5212.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.