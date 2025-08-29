12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HWH International HWH stock rose 35.4% to $1.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

stock rose 35.4% to $1.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. iOThree IOTR shares increased by 7.09% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

shares increased by 7.09% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Brera Holdings BREA shares increased by 4.88% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

shares increased by 4.88% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Cineverse CNVS shares moved upwards by 4.29% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.29% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million. Kyivstar Group KYIV stock rose 4.01% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

stock rose 4.01% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. AirNet Technology ANTE shares rose 3.24% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.

Losers

Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares declined by 8.2% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

shares declined by 8.2% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 6.93% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.

shares fell 6.93% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million. ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock decreased by 6.92% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

stock decreased by 6.92% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock declined by 6.24% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

stock declined by 6.24% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO shares declined by 5.44% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

shares declined by 5.44% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. Gamehaus Holdings GMHS stock declined by 5.27% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.