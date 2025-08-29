12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock rose 157.0% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Modular Medical MODD shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA stock increased by 6.76% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Lifeward LFWD shares increased by 5.02% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Fortress Biotech FBIO stock rose 4.66% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
Losers
- Canopy Growth CGC stock fell 8.1% to $1.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million.
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock declined by 7.34% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares decreased by 6.07% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA shares fell 5.33% to $23.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock fell 4.53% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
