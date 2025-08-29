12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock rose 157.0% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

stock rose 157.0% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Modular Medical MODD shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million. Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA stock increased by 6.76% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

stock increased by 6.76% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. cbdMD YCBD stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Lifeward LFWD shares increased by 5.02% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

shares increased by 5.02% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock rose 4.66% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.

Losers

Canopy Growth CGC stock fell 8.1% to $1.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million.

stock fell 8.1% to $1.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.9 million. Serina Therapeutics SER stock declined by 7.34% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.

stock declined by 7.34% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares decreased by 6.07% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 6.07% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA shares fell 5.33% to $23.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

shares fell 5.33% to $23.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. AquaBounty Techs AQB stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock fell 4.53% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.