12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC shares moved upwards by 18.8% to $5.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 7.82% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Velo3D VELO shares rose 4.76% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares increased by 4.22% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
- Ten-League International TLIH shares increased by 4.17% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
Losers
- Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares fell 45.9% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 11.62% to $5.25.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 10.02% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares declined by 6.22% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock declined by 5.81% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- iPower IPW stock declined by 4.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
